UNHCR Zambia: Lusaka and Urban Areas Refugees Achievements Report (January - December 2021)
Urban refugees hold a valid urban residency electronic card issued based on employment, self-employment, security, family unity or compelling medical grounds, and are authorized to reside in urban areas, such as the capital, Lusaka, and other urban centers.
The refugees live within the communities and majority take care of themselves with some receiving protection assistance from UNHCR and partners.
The Lusaka urban project has 4 community outreach centres in George, Chawama, Kanyama and Chipata compounds where refugees have access to protection services through Zambian and refugee community volunteers.