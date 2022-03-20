Zambia + 4 more

UNHCR Zambia: Lusaka and Urban Areas Refugees Achievements Report (January - December 2021)

Format
Evaluation and Lessons Learned
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Overview

  • Urban refugees hold a valid urban residency electronic card issued based on employment, self-employment, security, family unity or compelling medical grounds, and are authorized to reside in urban areas, such as the capital, Lusaka, and other urban centers.

  • The refugees live within the communities and majority take care of themselves with some receiving protection assistance from UNHCR and partners.

  • The Lusaka urban project has 4 community outreach centres in George, Chawama, Kanyama and Chipata compounds where refugees have access to protection services through Zambian and refugee community volunteers.

Related Content