UNHCR Zambia Factsheet, September 2021

Some 4,225 new asylum-seekers arrived in Zambia between 1 January and 31 August 2021. Some 75 per cent are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). There are also an estimated 12,404 self-settled refugees.

Resettlement cases for some 385 refugees were submitted to resettlement countries in the first half of 2021. Some 259 of them have departed for resettlement to Sweden, Canada, Finland, Netherlands and the USA.

Cash-based assistance is a mainstay in a sustainable response. Some 10,493 refugees and asylum-seekers have received cash-based assistance since January 2021.