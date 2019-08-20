UNHCR Zambia Factsheet, June 2019
13,323 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) comprising 6,778 women and 6,545 men received monthly food rations in Mantapala Settlement, Luapula Province.
701 new asylum-seekers arrived in June - 558 from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 117 Burundi, 24 Somalia and two were of other nationalities. New arrivals are accommodated in Mantapala Settlement.
A combined 150,000 refugees and host community members in North Western, Western, Northern,
Luapula and Lusaka will benefit from a newly launched German-funded water and sanitation project, which is expected to provide sufficient water 20ltrs/person/day.
Working with Partners
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, works closely with the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees (COR) in the Ministry of Home Affairs and key government line ministries.
It also works in partnership with the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) and NGOs, such as the Zambia Red Cross | Action Africa Help | Self Help Africa | Plan International | People in Need | Oxfam Caritas Czech Republic | CARE International | Norwegian Church Aid and World Vision Zambia.
The majority of the NGOs and UN agencies are providing support to Congolese refugees, most of whom are in Mantapala Settlement, in northern Zambia.
Together with the Government, UNHCR also provides basic social support to persons of concern in the older refugee settlements of Meheba and Mayukwayukwa, in Western and North Western provinces, respectively.