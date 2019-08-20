UNHCR Zambia Factsheet, June 2019

13,323 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) comprising 6,778 women and 6,545 men received monthly food rations in Mantapala Settlement, Luapula Province.

701 new asylum-seekers arrived in June - 558 from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 117 Burundi, 24 Somalia and two were of other nationalities. New arrivals are accommodated in Mantapala Settlement.

A combined 150,000 refugees and host community members in North Western, Western, Northern,

Luapula and Lusaka will benefit from a newly launched German-funded water and sanitation project, which is expected to provide sufficient water 20ltrs/person/day.

Working with Partners