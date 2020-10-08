UNHCR Zambia Factsheet, August 2020

125 skilled refugee tailors have produced 65,000 non-medical reusable face masks, which were distributed to refugees and host community members.

267 vulnerable refugees have been submitted for resettlement consideration among whom 91 have departed to various countries.

Between 1 January and 31 August 2020, Zambia received 3,594 new arrivals, with the majority from the DRC,

Burundi, Somalia and from other states.

Working with Partners

▪ UNHCR works closely with the Zambian Government within the Framework of the 7th National Development Plan, participating in relevant structures such as the National Development Coordination Committee,

Clusters and technical working groups at central level and in District Development Coordinating Committees and other relevant sectoral groups at district level in refugee hosting districts.

▪ UNHCR also works with the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees (COR), its counterpart in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and other key government line ministries including Ministries of General and Higher Education, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Community Development and Social Services and Ministry of Health, among others, on thematic issues and in pursuit of refugee inclusion.

▪ Further, UNHCR collaborates with other UN agencies within the Delivering as One Framework under the Zambia-United Nations Sustainable Development Partnership Framework, participating in relevant results groups and thematic groups.

▪ The operation also has partnerships with international NGOs, such as Action Africa Help, Plan International, Caritas Czech Republic, CARE International and World Vision Zambia, with whom it collaborates in delivering various interventions.

▪ The Operation is increasingly engaging and building partnerships with development organisations and cooperating partners with the view to ensuring their development programmes cover refugees, in line with the inclusion agenda.

▪ UNHCR is also building partnerships with the private sector aimed at ensuring refugee inclusion in strategic value chains, financial inclusion and improving livelihoods and self-reliance.

▪ Within the context of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework, the operation has heightened its engagement with various partners.