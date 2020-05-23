UNHCR Zambia Factsheet, 31 March 2020

Zambia registered 448 new arrivals during the month of March. 289 came from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), 130 from Burundi, 17 Somalia and the rest from other states.

800 PoCs were registered on the Nchelenge District portal of the Zambia Agriculture Management Information System (ZAMIS) thus increasing their eligibility to accessing related agricultural support from Government.

So far in 2020, before the temporary suspension of the resettlement departures amid the COVID-19 situation, 88 refugees have departed on resettlement from Zambia.

Working with Partners

■ UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, works closely with the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees (COR) in the Ministry of Home Affairs and key government line ministries.

■ It also works in partnership with the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) and I-NGOs, such as Action Africa Help,

Plan International, Caritas Czech Republic, CARE International and World Vision Zambia.

■ Most of the NGOs and UN agencies provide support to Congolese refugees, the majority of whom live in Mantapala Settlement, in northern Zambia.

■ Together with the government, UNHCR also provides basic social support to persons of concern in Lusaka as well as the older refugee settlements of Meheba and Mayukwayukwa, in Western and North Western provinces, respectively.