13 Sep 2019

UNHCR Zambia Factsheet, 31 July 2019

UN High Commissioner for Refugees
During the month, new arrivals continued to be registered, with a total of 572 new arrivals received in Zambia. 411 were from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with, 121 from Burundi, 38 from Somalia and other nationalities, two.

1,793 Congolese refugees received the National Registration, Passport and Citizenship Cards (Alien Cards) from Ministry of Home Affairs, with assistance by UNHCR, to enable them have fair access to rights of inclusion in national services, self-reliance, and opportunities to earn a living, and integration into the host country.

During the month, a total of 50 refugees from Lusaka, Maheba and Mayukwayukwa received DAFI Scholarship attainable at various universities in Zambia.

Working with Partners

■ UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, works closely with the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees (COR) in the Ministry of Home Affairs and key government line ministries.

■ It also works in partnership with the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) and NGOs, such as the Zambia Red Cross | Action Africa Help | Self Help Africa | Plan International | People in Need | Oxfam Caritas Czech Republic | CARE International | Norwegian Church Aid and World Vision Zambia.

■ Most of the NGOs and UN agencies are providing support to Congolese refugees, the majority of whom live in Mantapala Settlement, in northern Zambia.

■ Together with the Government, UNHCR also provides basic social support to persons of concern in the older refugee settlements of

