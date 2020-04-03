UNHCR Zambia Covid-19 Update, Issue No: 1 (3 April 2020)

(Of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, 37 are in Lusaka and two on the Copper Belt). All confirmed cases have been quarantined.

The Ministry of Health has mapped out 4 COVID hotspots in Lusaka and Ndola; Five patients have been discharged; and one death recorded.

Meetings of the Committee of Ministers, Committee of Permanent Secretaries, and the National Epidemic Preparedness, Prevention Control and Management Committee (NEPPC&MC) are regularly convened since the declaration of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Daily press briefings on COVID are held at 11:30 on the evolving outbreak; technical coordinating meetings chaired by the Director of Zambian National Public Health (ZNPH) are held with cooperating partners; surveillance (including event-based surveillance) is active. The government will recruit 400 doctors and 3,000 paramedics starting 1 April 2020.

Minister of Home Affairs has restricted movement within, from, and to refugee settlements and transit centers to avoid COVID-19 transmission.

Senior government officials are among those quarantined after having travelled on official duty to a COVID-19 affected country.

The Government, UN, and several organizations have activated BCPs including UNHCR Zambia.