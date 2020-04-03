Zambia
UNHCR Zambia Covid-19 Update, Issue No: 1 (3 April 2020)
(Of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, 37 are in Lusaka and two on the Copper Belt). All confirmed cases have been quarantined.
The Ministry of Health has mapped out 4 COVID hotspots in Lusaka and Ndola; Five patients have been discharged; and one death recorded.
Meetings of the Committee of Ministers, Committee of Permanent Secretaries, and the National Epidemic Preparedness, Prevention Control and Management Committee (NEPPC&MC) are regularly convened since the declaration of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Daily press briefings on COVID are held at 11:30 on the evolving outbreak; technical coordinating meetings chaired by the Director of Zambian National Public Health (ZNPH) are held with cooperating partners; surveillance (including event-based surveillance) is active. The government will recruit 400 doctors and 3,000 paramedics starting 1 April 2020.
Minister of Home Affairs has restricted movement within, from, and to refugee settlements and transit centers to avoid COVID-19 transmission.
Senior government officials are among those quarantined after having travelled on official duty to a COVID-19 affected country.
The Government, UN, and several organizations have activated BCPs including UNHCR Zambia.
International borders remain open, though three international airports have been closed, with only the one in Lusaka remaining open.