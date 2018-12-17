17 Dec 2018

UNCHR Zambia: Meheba Refugee Settlement Profile (as of 30 November 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
BACKGROUND

Mehaba refugee settlement was established in 1971 and located in Kalumbila District, North Western Province. At its peak in 2003, Meheba hosted 47,670 refugees. With facilitated repatriation to Angola and DRC the population significantly reduced. Current new arrivals are mainly from the DR Congo since 30 August 2017. With ongoing efforts at local integration of former Angolan and Rwandan refugees, the settlement is divided into a Local Integration area (LI) for persons eligible to local integration and a refugee area which now UNHCR’s focused.

