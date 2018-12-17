UNCHR Zambia: Mayukwayukwa Refugee Settlement Profile (as of 30 November 2018)

BACKGROUND

Located in Kaoma District, Western Province, Mayukwayuka settlement was established in 1966 and is one of the oldest refugees settlement in Africa . Over 18, 000 Angolans have repatriated from Mayukwayukwa through the organized, facilitated and spontaneous repatriation since 2003s. Current new arrivals are mainly from the DR Congo. With ongoing efforts at local integration of former Angolan refugees, the settlement is divided into a Local Integration area (LI) for persons eligible to local integration and a refugee area which now UNHCR’s focused.