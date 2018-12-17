UNCHR Zambia: Mantapala Refugee Settlement Profile (as of 30 November 2018)

BACKGROUND

Set up in early 2018 as an integrated refugee settlement to enable refugees to develop their livelihoods and contribute to the local development of Nchelenge district (Luapula Province), Mantapala started receiving DRC refugees in January 2018 who were being relocated from Kenani Transit Centre and crossed into Zambia mainly through Chiengi district in the last quarter of 2017. The majority of refugees have a farming, trading and artisan background.