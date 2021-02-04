Sustainable Water and Sanitation in Zambia: Impact evaluation of the ‘Urban WASH’ project - Effectiveness Review Series 2018/19

Overview

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Oxfam GB’s Global Performance Framework is part of the organization’s effort to better understand and communicate its effectiveness, as well as enhance learning across the organization. Under this framework, a small number of completed or mature projects are selected each year for an evaluation of their impact, known as an ‘Effectiveness Review’ (ER).

During the 2018/19 financial year, one of the projects selected for an ER was ‘Promoting the right to safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) of peri-urban communities in Lusaka, Zambia’ – referred to as the ‘Urban WASH’ project. It was carried out in George and Chawama compounds in Lusaka between July 2013 and June 2017 by Oxfam together with implementing partner Village Water. The project aimed to improve provision and sustainable management of WASH services by engaging citizens to hold duty bearers and service providers to account.

Oxfam collaborated with local institutions on an array of activities, engaging stakeholders to create a conducive environment for service provision and improving capacities and practices.