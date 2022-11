Strong Girls Strong Zambia Summary

World Vision Zambia's new campaign, Strong Girls Strong Zambia aims to support girls retrieved from child marriage and those at risk in all our operation areas. The campaign aims to reduce child marriage from 29% to 5% in World Vision Zambia’s areas of operation by reaching and empowering 15,000 girls both retrieved from child marriages and those at risk to live safer, healthier, more productive lives by 2025.