Strengthening Sexual Reproductive, Maternal, New-born, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition Services by Implementing the WHO People-Centered Health Services Model in Zambia

1 Background

Achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC), an important target of the SDG, requires that all people have access to the health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship. The 69th World Health Assembly held on 28 May 2016, noted that globally, more than 400 million people lacked access to essential health care) and where accessible, care was too often fragmented or of poor quality, and consequently the satisfaction with health services remained low in many countries.

Following this resolution, the World Health Organization (WHO) framework on Integrated People Centered Health Services (IPCHS), along with the support of the World Health Assembly 69.24 (WHA 69.24) resolution on strengthening IPCHS, was adopted by the sixty-ninth World Health Assembly.

The framework calls for a fundamental shift in the way health services are funded, managed, and delivered in supporting countries’ progress towards universal health coverage (UHC).

Integrated People-Centered Health Services essentially mean putting the comprehensive needs of people and communities, not only diseases, at the center of health systems, and empowering people to play a more active role in their own health. The framework recognises “people-centred care” as an approach to care that consciously adopts individuals’, carers’, families’, and communities’ perspectives as participants in, and beneficiaries of, trusted health systems that are organised around the comprehensive needs of people rather than individual diseases, and respects social preferences.

People-centred care also requires that patients have the education and support they need to make decisions and participate in their own care and that carers can attain maximal function within a supportive working environment. Globally, health-care systems and organizations are looking to improve health system performance through the implementation of person- centered care (PCC) models.

To implement IPCHS, the WHO recommends five strategies, to be implemented to achieve equity in access, quality, responsiveness and participation, efficiency, and resiliency for health systems and health service delivery. The figure below shows the WHO IPCHCS framework.