Shelter/Infrastructure Briefing Note Mantapala Settlement June 2019

Overview

The overall objective for the Shelter and Infrastructure Sector is to offer refugees with shelter solutions that provide privacy, security and protection from natural elements, emotional support and a space to live and store belonging in a dignified manner to Mantapala refugee settlement. Currently UNHCR, Partners and COR is leading the planning, design, implementation, operation and maintenance of shelter and infrastructure initiatives in respective areas.

The plan is to support the refugees in ways that can enable them construct permanent shelter. This is intended to be achieved through cash-based interventions and strengthening of technical skills of the refugees.