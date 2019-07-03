Self-Reliance Briefing Note Mantapala Settlement June 2019

Overview

The Livelihoods/Self-Reliance Sector works towards the objective of ‘Self reliance and livelihoods improved,’ which focuses on the productive age cohort of 18-59 yrs with the goal to stabilize households, enhance resilience and provide opportunities for subsistence activities. The engagement by households into livelihood activities to produce food for consumption and generate income to realize self-reliance has been challenged due to limited productive assets, start-up kits and start-up grants.

Attempting to address some of the identified gaps, UNHCR with the support of Government line ministries, and non-governmental organizations, is providing support to households with the host communities constituting an average 30% of the target beneficiaries. The host communities have provided arable land for the refugees to engage in various productive activities and are considered in all programming which include support in agriculture, business and environment. Livelihood activities are carried out in all the 10 villages from the host community and 19 blocks within the settlement. The implementation of livelihood enterprises is coordinated through a livelihood working group spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The fact that there is no right to work or freedom of movement outside the settlement constitutes a significant challenge to efforts towards self-reliance. To date, more than 80% of the refugee population have not received any form of livelihood assistance and there are limited opportunities for youth, female-headed households and persons with specific needs to engage in vocational training or livelihood opportunities.The access to a market is still limited, the infrastructure, such as road access and connectivity is limited and there is a lack of altenatives to sustainable energy sources. Another significant gap is the lack of environmental education, conservation or eco-system practices to support sustainable agriculture development.