22 May 2019

Republic of Zambia Ministry of Health - National Health in All Policies Strategic Framework 2017-2021

Report
from Government of Zambia
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.48 MB)

The attainment of Zambia’s goal of being a prosperous and middle-income country by 2030 as stipulated in its Vision 2030 is dependent on among others, a healthy and productive population. Therefore, the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) has prioritized health as a key socio-economic investment in the Seventh National Development Plan 2017-2021. The government is also committed to achieving the targets under the health goal number three and other health related targets under other goals of the 2030 Sustainable Development agenda. Despite progress which has been made in improving the health of Zambians, the country still faces a high burden of communicable diseases and a growing burden of non-communicable diseases. Structural and social deprivation including poverty, inequalities and marginalisation also remain major threats to health. In order to effectively address all the social determinants of health, all sectors should take into account health and well-being as a key element of policy development. This National Health in Policies Strategic Framework 2017-2021 is the first of its kind and was developed to guide implementation of Whole of Government and Whole of Society approaches in health in order to better promote and protect health.

