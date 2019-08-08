Republic of Zambia: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis (May 2019 - March 2020) - Issued in August 2019

ZAMBIA FACES INCREASED ACUTE FOOD INSECURITY DUE TO ERRATIC AND LOW RAINS

Overview

In the current period (May to September 2019) around 1.7 million people are estimated to be in IPC Phase 3 or worse. In the projection period, covering the lean season between October 2019 and March 2020, the number of people in need of urgent action is expected to rise to about 2.3 million people. The devastating effects on agriculture production of erratic rains, dry spells, water logging, false and late starts to the 2018/2019 rain season were the main causes of reduced crop production, contributing to the acute food insecurity conditions across the country.

Prolonged dry spells affected Southern, Western and parts of Lusaka, Eastern and Central provinces, while flash floods, water logging and leaching were in the northern and eastern parts of the country.