Over 6 million people in urban and peri-urban areas across Zambia benefitting from water treatment supplies

Over 6 million people in urban and peri-urban areas across Zambia are benefitting from water treatment supplies provided with funding from Federal Republic of Germany through UNICEF

**LUSAKA, Zambia, 22 March 2021 **– In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, UNICEF continues to support the provision of a safe water supply to urban and peri-urban areas. With funding from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany through the KfW Development Bank and in partnership with the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection (MDWSEP), UNICEF has now provided water treatment supplies to 11 commercial water utilities.

“The commercial water utilities are facing serious challenges due to loss of revenue following the COVID-19 outbreak. The provision of water treatment supplies to the utilities is ensuring that over 6 million people served by the commercial utilities have continuous access to safe water," said the Honourable Minister for Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, Mr. Raphael Nakachinda.

Since October 2020, UNICEF, partnering with KFW and MDWSEP, has procured over 2,000 tons of water treatment supplies. Personal protective equipment for the staff of commercial utilities is also being procured.

“We are delighted that thanks to the generous support of Germany, through KfW, we have been able to continue to provide essential supplies for the provision of safe water in both the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in Zambia,” said Ms. Noala Skinner, UNICEF Zambia Country Representative.

The Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, through KfW Development Bank, has committed 21.75 million Euro (appr. ZMW 570 million) to the Government of the Republic of Zambia’s multisectoral response to COVID-19 through a contribution to UNICEF in line with the United Nations appeal. Of this, 11 million Euro has been made available to health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions; 8.75 million Euro supports emergency cash transfers to households made more vulnerable by the pandemic; and an addition of 2 million Euro for the project “Improvement of water supply and sanitation for refugees from DR of Congo and host communities in Zambia” funded by the Special Initiative “Tackling the Root Causes of Displacement, Supporting Refugees; Partnership for Prospects (P4P).

“The global crisis is continuing and requires global cooperation more than ever,” said Her Excellency, Anne Wagner-Mitchell, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany. “The German Government remains committed to supporting the Zambian people to control the outbreak of the pandemic and to mitigate its economic and social consequences. One example of that support is the delivery of a second batch of water treatment chemicals to Zambia. They will soon be distributed to the 11 commercial utilities to assist the water sector, which is crucial in the fight against COVID-19. The global pandemic response can only be effective if we all work together and remain vigilant. I would like to thank Zambian health workers, the Zambian Government and the United Nations System for their commitment and cooperation.”

About German Development Cooperation/KfW

KfW has supported Zambia since 1965 on behalf of the German Federal Government with more than EUR 900 million, mainly financing infrastructure projects to improve access to water and sanitation, transport and basic infrastructure in provinces and recently also energy and agriculture. KfW is one of the world's leading and most experienced promotional banks. Established as a public law institution in 1948, the German Federal Government has an 80% stake and the German federal states have a 20% stake in the bank. The objective is to combat poverty, secure peace, protect the environment and the climate as well as ensure fair globalization. KfW is a competent and strategic adviser for current development policy issues.

Statement issued by UNICEF Zambia in conjunction with the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection.

For more information, please contact:

Mr Stanslous Ngosa, Head of Media Relations, Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, +260 977 694 310, ngosastan@gmail.com

Lisa Nolte, Press Officer, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to Zambia, +260 971 798 420, pr-100@lusa.diplo.de

Tom Woyack, KfW Office Lusaka, +260 211 29 22 33, tom.woyack@kfw.de

Media contacts

John James

Chief of Communication

UNICEF Zambia

Tel: +260 977 300 636

Email: jjames@unicef.org