‘Let’s talk to each other’ (Tikambisane): The development, feasibility and acceptability of a support group intervention for adolescent girls living with HIV in Zambia.

Tikambisane – Support Group Intervention for Girls Living with HIV in Zambia

The International Center for Research on Women (ICRW), Zambart, 3C Regional Consultants and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine conducted a pilot study between September 2017 and March 2018 to assess the feasibility, acceptability and preliminary efficacy of a six-session support group intervention designed to facilitate healthy transitions to adulthood among adolescent girls aged 15-19 living with HIV in Lusaka, Zambia.

‘Tikambisane’ means ‘Let’s talk to each other’ in Nyanga, a local Zambian language. Our local research team chose this name because it reflects the essence of the support group approach, in providing a safe space for adolescent girls to talk with, share stories and support each other. The Tikambisane curriculum was designed collaboratively with adolescent girls living with HIV, healthcare providers, HIV counselors, program implementers and research staff to address the key needs and concerns identified in our formative research.

The curriculum sessions addressed the following topics: getting to know you, disclosure and stigma, ART, relationships, loss and grief and planning for the future.

Duration: September 2017 - March 2018

Funder: M•A•C AIDS Fund

Partners: Zambart, 3C Regional Consultants and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Project Director: Anne Stangl

Project Countries: Zambia