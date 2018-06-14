14 Jun 2018

Launch of the Zambia chapter of the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Situation, 23 May, 2018 Lusaka, Zambia

Summary Points

  • While creating new infrastructure in Mantapala Refugee Settlement is urgent, there is also a need to improve conditions and basic services in Meheba Refugee Settlement to prepare it to host more refugees in an event of a new influx from the DRC through the Copperbelt and North-western Provinces.

  • The Government needs additional resources to implement its refugee programmes apart from the support provided through international agencies and NGOs. This is why it was important to launch the country chapter of the RRRP in order to appeal all partners, donors, the private sector, charity organizations and NGOs, among others, to ensure that the government receives the support that it needs to fulfill its international obligation of providing protection and finding lasting solutions for refugees.

  • Zambia, being one of the countries that are rolling out the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), is committed to strengthening its settlement approach in hosting refugees to enhance self-reliance and promote peaceful co- existence with the host communities.

In addition to the needs that are highlighted in Zambia’s RRRP chapter to support UN agencies and NGOs, the following areas of support were specifically highlighted by the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Stephen Kampyongo:

  1. The rehabilitation of the Mulwe – Mantapala road. This is a shorter route between Nchelenge (Kenani Transit Centre) and Mantapala Refugee Settlement.
  2. Construction of a bridge in phase two of Mantapala Refugee Settlement to allow expansion of the site.
  3. Construction of an administration block in Mantapala Refugee Settlement to host GRZ and partners.
  4. Construction of a police post and staff houses for government, partner and security personnel.
  5. Erection of communications infrastructure to ensure and facilitate the provision of various services.
  6. Promotion of livelihoods to ensure that refugees and host communities are self-reliant;
  7. Provision of electricity power in Mantapala Refugee Settlement in order to reduce deforestation and promote livelihood activities.

