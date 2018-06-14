Launch of the Zambia chapter of the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Situation, 23 May, 2018 Lusaka, Zambia

Summary Points

While creating new infrastructure in Mantapala Refugee Settlement is urgent, there is also a need to improve conditions and basic services in Meheba Refugee Settlement to prepare it to host more refugees in an event of a new influx from the DRC through the Copperbelt and North-western Provinces.

The Government needs additional resources to implement its refugee programmes apart from the support provided through international agencies and NGOs. This is why it was important to launch the country chapter of the RRRP in order to appeal all partners, donors, the private sector, charity organizations and NGOs, among others, to ensure that the government receives the support that it needs to fulfill its international obligation of providing protection and finding lasting solutions for refugees.