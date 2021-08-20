IOM Zambia Country Office Annual Report 2020

INTRODUCTION

IOM joined the United Nations system in September 2016 as a related organization, leading IOM to become the UN Migration Agency. As part of the UN, IOM is bound by the decisions related to UNDS reforms, including those set out in the Management and Accountability Framework (MAF). IOM has a responsibility to adapt to this way of work and provide leadership in making the link between migration and sustainable development, particularly in line with its responsibilities as Coordinator of the UN Network on Migration and its Secretariat. This linkage on migration and sustainable development is of great significance in framing IOM’s work, leveraging on the Cooperation Framework and in the spirit of Delivering as One (DaO). As part of the UN DaO, IOM convenes the UN Leave No One Behind Theme Group, Disability Inclusion Working Group and the UN Network on Migration Working Group whose aims are to ensure no persons are left behind in the UN and national government agenda as well as ensure meaningful mainstreaming of disability inclusion and migration.

IOM has had a presence in Zambia since 1990 and became an IOM Member State two years later in May 1992. The IOM Zambia office falls under the auspices of the IOM Regional Office for Southern Africa. With its base in Lusaka, IOM Zambia implements migration governance programmes countrywide. IOM Zambia employs a comprehensive approach to programming through multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholder engagements and interventions, addressing issues that impact migrants and migration affected communities at the individual, community, national and structural/ policy levels. IOM Zambia’s programming follows a human rights-based, gender-sensitive and participatory approach.

The IOM Regional Office for Southern Africa provides strategic and programmatic guidance, as well as administrative and technical support to IOM Zambia. The United Nations in Zambia is a ‘Delivering as One’ country and supports the Government and people of and in Zambia in their efforts to realize the long-term national Vision 2030.

It reflects the spirit of the Sustainable Development Goals, including the principle of Leaving No-one Behind. As part of ‘Delivering as One’, the UN Country Team in Zambia operates through the UN Sustainable Development Partnership Framework (UNSDPF 2016-2022). The three priorities for the UNSDPF are inclusive social development; environmentally sustainable economic development; and governance and participation, all of which reflect the priorities of IOM in Zambia. IOM Zambia contributes to the delivery of the Government of Zambia’s Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) through alignment of its programmes to the national priorities.