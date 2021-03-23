IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard Zambia — Malawi (26 October - 6 November 2020)

OVERVIEW

In response to the Member State requests of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to enhance the availability of migration-related data to develop policies and programming responses based on evidence and to improve migration governance at the national and regional levels, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in close partnership with relevant government authorities, United Nations partners, and other relevant stakeholders including Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs), has established a pilot project to support the availability of evidence-based data related to intra- and inter-regional migratory movements and needs of individuals passing through the Mchinji, Malawi and Mwami, Zambia border area with data collection activities covered in this report spanning from 26 October to 6 November 2020.

METHODOLOGY

Flow Monitoring is a data collection activity which seeks to gather key information on mobility and migrant profiles. It begins by identifying zones in which large mobility flows occur and highlighting the characteristics and journeys of travellers in these zones. The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams, with the support of local authorities and partners, identify strategic points of transit, where Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) are set up. At each FMP, DTM conducts two main activities: Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) and Flow Monitoring Surveys (FMS). The FMR collects data at FMP through direct observation and interviews with key informants, including staff working at transit stations, border patrol officers, local authorities, bus or taxi drivers and travellers themselves. The FMR gathers data on the number of travellers crossing FMPs, as well as the origin, next destination, vulnerabilities and means of transport of travellers. At each FMP, data is collected by a team of enumerators. Data collection is carried out daily, between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Enumerators collect data via a mobile data collection form to ensure data integrity and quality.

The purpose of the FMS is to collect detailed information on the profiles, migration journeys, needs and intentions of travellers. Data is collected through interviews with a random sample of travellers.

Interviews with the traveller are conducted daily with a systematic sample of travellers crossing FMPs.

Information is primarily gathered on the nationalities, age, sex, education level, professional status of travellers, as well as their reasons for travel, location of departure, intended destinations, and needs of travellers. The analysis comprises of the tabulation of indicators representing the entire FMR population as well as the generalization of FMS indicators to the observed FMR population based on a stratified survey sampling design, where every FMP represents a stratum.