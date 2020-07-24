Zambia + 2 more
How Do Cash Transfers Affect Child Work and Schooling? Surprising evidence from Malawi, the United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia
Attachments
KEY MESSAGES
In rural Malawi, the United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia, households partly invest cash transfers in their farm – with mixed implications for the well-being of children in the household.
Children may increase participation in farming activities for the household, including through detrimental child labour.
At the same time, cash transfers consistently improve school attendance and may lower the prevalence of child work for pay outside the household.
We recommend monitoring unintended effects of cash transfers and testing complementary services to avoid increased participation in child labour
ABSTRACT
Cash transfers supplement household income, but can they also reduce child labour? With generous funding from the United States Department of Labor, researchers at the UNICEF Office of Research – Innocenti evaluated the impact of three large-scale, government cash transfer programmes to answer this question.