Zambia
Health Sector Weekly COVID-19 Update 9 August 2021
National COVID-19 Statistics
As of 9 August 2021, the national cumulative COVID-19 statistics sood at:
Cumulative: 200,049 cases Recovered: 192,479 (96%)
Those vaccinated under the 1st dose were 302,475 (AZ, J&J, Sinopharm)
The fully Vaccinated were: 191,592
Deaths: 3,484
Active cases: 4,086
Refugee Settlement level
During the reporting period, no case of COVID-19 was recorded among the persons of concern (PoCs), hence figures remained the same 97cases (M:44; F:53) , recoveries: 95 with 0 Active and 02 death.