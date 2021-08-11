Health Sector Weekly COVID-19 Update 9 August 2021

National COVID-19 Statistics

As of 9 August 2021, the national cumulative COVID-19 statistics sood at:

Cumulative: 200,049 cases Recovered: 192,479 (96%)

Those vaccinated under the 1st dose were 302,475 (AZ, J&J, Sinopharm)

The fully Vaccinated were: 191,592

Deaths: 3,484

Active cases: 4,086

Refugee Settlement level

During the reporting period, no case of COVID-19 was recorded among the persons of concern (PoCs), hence figures remained the same 97cases (M:44; F:53) , recoveries: 95 with 0 Active and 02 death.