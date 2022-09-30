GIEWS Country Brief Zambia 30-September-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Above-average cereal production in 2022, supported by conducive weather conditions in second half of season

Cereal imports forecast to fall in 2022/23 on account of large domestic outturn

Prices of staple cereal products at elevated levels reflecting high global prices, with wheat-based products increasing at fastest rates

High food prices seen to stress food insecurity, but large cereal harvest provides some relief

Conducive weather results in cereal production upturn in 2022

Harvesting of the 2022 main season cereal crops was completed in June, while the winter wheat crop is to be harvested in the last quarter of 2022.

Total cereal production is forecast at 152 000 tonnes, an above-average level and almost on par with the outturn of 2021.

The good cereal outturn is predominantly the result of conducive weather conditions in the second half of the cropping season, following sparse rainfall amounts just after the planting period in the last quarter 2021. The favourable weather conditions maintained above-average yields of maize and millet, which underpinned the good crop outturns. Production of wheat is forecast to triple on a yearly basis in 2022, as high prices spurred an expansion in plantings.

Livestock conditions are reported to be generally satisfactory, reflecting adequate availabilities of pasture and water resources, despite the impact of Brown Locust infestations on grazing land in Kharas and Hadrap regions. In response to an outbreak of Lung Sickness (Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia), reported in February 2022, the government introduced movement restrictions for cattle to stem the spread of the disease and implemented a vaccination campaign.

Planting of the 2023 cereal crops is expected to begin in November and weather forecasts point to a higher-than-normal likelihood of above-average rainfall amounts between November 2022 and March 2023.