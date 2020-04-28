GIEWS Country Brief Zambia 28-April-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

National maize production forecast above average in 2020, but shortfalls expected in southern and western areas

Cereal imports in 2019/20 estimated slightly above-average due to 2019 reduced harvest

Prices of maize remained at record highs

Number of food insecure people more than doubled in 2019/20 compared to previous year and COVID-19 pandemic could aggravate conditions in 2020/21

Production of maize forecast to surpass average in 2020

Harvesting of the 2020 cereal crops started in April and is expected to conclude in July.

Following a delayed start of seasonal rains, precipitation between November 2019 and early April 2020 was generally conducive for normal crop growth. However, in parts of the Southern and Western provinces, rainfall was unevenly distributed in temporal terms, including heavy downpours that caused localized floods and this is expected to curb crop productivity. Localized floods were also reported in Northern and Luapula provinces in early March that are likely to have caused limited damage to standing crops.

It is reported that infestations of Fall Armyworm (FAW) affected about 15 percent of the area planted with maize, mostly in Southern and Central provinces. Although pesticides to treat the affected crops were distributed by the Government, supply shortages were noted in some areas, which could increase crop damage.

Yield prospects are generally positive for the 2020 maize crop, except in the Southern and Western provinces due to the combined impact of FAW infestations and a poor distribution of rains. Nationally, the maize yield is expected to return to a near-average level, following a low level in 2019 caused by rainfall shortages.

Overall, the 2020 maize production is expected at an above-average level of 3 million tonnes, reflecting near-average yields and an increase in plantings. Official production forecasts will be available in May