GIEWS Country Brief Zambia 25-January-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Late onset and reduced seasonal rains, particularly in eastern parts, dampen production prospects for 2022 cereal crops

• Domestic cereal supplies in 2021/22 marketing year (May/April) are satisfactory; national maize stocks and exports foreseen to increase

• Prices of maize generally stable and slightly lower year on year at end of 2021

• Lower prevalence of food insecurity in first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021, but still estimated 1.6 million people need assistance