Funds from the United States enable WFP to meet growing needs of DRC refugees in Zambia

NCHELENGE – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of US$610,000 from the United States (US), which will help provide cash assistance to 16,500 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) residing in the WFP-supported Mantapala settlement. "We are grateful for the generosity and continued support of the US. This support reaffirms their commitment to ensuring the food and nutrition security of DRC refugees in Zambia,” said Jayoung Lee, WFP Deputy Country Representative in Zambia. “This funding arrives at a critical time. The influx of refugees has been steadily increasing throughout 2020, pushing up the need for food and nutrition assistance.”

Through the provision of cash-based transfers, this contribution from the US Agency for International Development will allow refugees to buy different types of food from the local markets and to choose what they wish to eat. In addition to supporting a more diverse diet, the cash assistance will also help stimulate local markets and foster peaceful coexistence between the refugees and host community.

WFP started to gradually transition refugees from food to cash assistance in May 2020, reaching almost the entire population in the Mantapala settlement by January 2021. Only families headed by children, those that could not be provided with an ID or a SIM card, those temporarily absent from the settlement and people staying at the transit centres continue to receive food. Each refugee receives ZMW 187 (approximately US$9) per month, equivalent to the value of the in-kind food assistance, which can be spent on food and other essential goods.

WFP’s assistance has helped stabilize and maintain refugees’ food security in the settlement. “While WFP’s support currently remains the refugees’ main source of food, together with partners we are exploring options to support refugees’ livelihoods and their self-reliance beyond food assistance to help further improve their access to more diverse foods,” Ms. Lee said.

The US has been supporting WFP’s refugee operations in Zambia since 2018, when the Mantapala Refugee Settlement was established by the Government of Zambia following the large refugee influx from DRC that began in August 2017.

