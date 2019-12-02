Feasibility Study on Cash and Voucher Assistance Programming in Central Province of Zambia, November 2019

Executive Summary

Zambia is suffering from a slow-onset food insecurity crisis caused by a failed and late 2018/2019 rain season, which caused reduced and failed crop production resulting in 58 districts in Zambia currently experiencing acute food insecurity. Projected figures estimate 2.3 million people will be in IPC 3 or 4 food insecurity by March 2020. Identifying Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) as a preferred modality of response by the humanitarian agencies including the donors, Plan International Zambia conducted a feasibility study on cash and/or vouchers in Chisamba & Chibombo districts of Central Province where Plan International is responding in order to understand the suitability of using cash and/or vouchers modality for food, education, protection and early recovery interventions under the broader framework of its’ Response Plan.

The study adopted a mixture of both quantitative and qualitative methodologies to gather the data.

Primary data was collected from 7 markets in 2 districts (Chisamba & Chibombo). This approach included conducting individual interviews with the traders and key informant interviews (KII) with the local authority, as well as individual observation of market places Individual interviews were conducted with potential financial service providers. Similarly, meetings were organized with the key government officials, peer agencies, Cash Working Group and possible service providers in Lusaka. Secondary information was collected through a literature review including evaluation reports on CVA interventions that have been implemented in the country.

The following key determinants, which guide whether the cash and /or voucher in a particular area is feasible or not were carefully assessed and analyzed to ensure a conclusive position on the viability of CVA within the response..