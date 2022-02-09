Emergency Assistance to the Republic of Zambia in Response to the Flood disaster

Today, February 8th 2022, upon the request of the Government of the Republic of Zambia, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, blankets, plastic sheets, portable jerry cans and water purifier) to Zambia in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Zambia, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Zambia to support victims of the flood disaster.

[Reference]

The flood disaster occurred in the Republic of Zambia due to heavy rains since mid January 2022 and the Tropical Cyclone Ana, which has resulted in a large number of those affected including displaced households, and significant physical damage. According to the Government of Zambia, as of January 28th 2022, 2 people were injured, 546 household evacuated, and about 38,000 people affected.