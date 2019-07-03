Education Briefing Note Mantapala Settlement June 2019

The priority for the Education Sector in Mantapala Settlement is to focus on quality education delivery, increased class attendance, improved teacher/ learner ratio, learner/ classroom ratio, and access to learning materials. Enhancing the enrolments rates at ECE and secondary school levels will also be prioritized. In regard to inclusion into national systems, Mantapala was included in the annual census for 2019. The District includes the schools in Mantapala as beneficiaries of the small grants they receive from the Government. The Government of Zambia has allocated six teachers, who act as administrators of the two schools inside the settlement. Mantapala B is planned to become the zonal examination center for Mantapala consolidating the Grade 7 and 9 exams for Mantapala Primary School (outside the settlement), Mantapala A and Mantapala B. Enrollments at both schools in Mantapala have continued to rise causing over-crowding. The immediate needs entail constructing additional classrooms, particularly at primary school level, enhancing the facilities to have the two settlement schools gazetted by the Government in order to access national budget resources and allocation of teaching staff; establishment of a special education unit, continuous learner assessment and enrolment and improving participation of parents and other stakeholders. The number of physically challenged pupils is increasing in the settlement. The schools are planning an assessment of physically challenged pupils in need of special education and a request will further be made to Ministry of General Education for teachers in special education.