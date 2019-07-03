03 Jul 2019

Education Briefing Note Mantapala Settlement June 2019

Report
from Government of Zambia, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (652.43 KB)

The priority for the Education Sector in Mantapala Settlement is to focus on quality education delivery, increased class attendance, improved teacher/ learner ratio, learner/ classroom ratio, and access to learning materials. Enhancing the enrolments rates at ECE and secondary school levels will also be prioritized. In regard to inclusion into national systems, Mantapala was included in the annual census for 2019. The District includes the schools in Mantapala as beneficiaries of the small grants they receive from the Government. The Government of Zambia has allocated six teachers, who act as administrators of the two schools inside the settlement. Mantapala B is planned to become the zonal examination center for Mantapala consolidating the Grade 7 and 9 exams for Mantapala Primary School (outside the settlement), Mantapala A and Mantapala B. Enrollments at both schools in Mantapala have continued to rise causing over-crowding. The immediate needs entail constructing additional classrooms, particularly at primary school level, enhancing the facilities to have the two settlement schools gazetted by the Government in order to access national budget resources and allocation of teaching staff; establishment of a special education unit, continuous learner assessment and enrolment and improving participation of parents and other stakeholders. The number of physically challenged pupils is increasing in the settlement. The schools are planning an assessment of physically challenged pupils in need of special education and a request will further be made to Ministry of General Education for teachers in special education.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.