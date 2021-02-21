Droughts or Floods: Conservation Agriculture is helping small-scale farmers in Zambia build resilience to climate shocks, increase food production and engage in agribusiness for income generation

Patricia Munwela’s home was inundated during an unexpected flood, sweeping away her belongings. And just when the floodwater had receded, pests invaded her maize field, destroying her entire crop.

“We lost our crops. Everything was destroyed,” said the 45-years-old small-scale farmer in Sikaunzwe, a remote village in Kazungula District in southern Zambia. The mother of five said flooding is so rare in her village that she can't remember a similar disaster in her lifetime. “We are constantly hit by drought in this area. What should have been a blessing turned into a nightmare,” she lamented.

Read more on Exposure