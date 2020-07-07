Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Zambia

Zambia: COVID-19 response

In Zambia, the United Nations, along with its partners and in collaboration with national authorities, is responding to COVID-19 and its impacts. Nearly 1,900 cases, with 42 deaths, have been conﬁrmed as of today.

With UN support, 166 health-care facilities and isolation centres benefited from rehabilitation of water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure and provision of supplies including chlorine, handwashing stations and medical waste bins. Ten ventilators were procured, with five of them arriving in the country during the ﬁrst week of June.

