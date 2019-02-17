Climate-smart agriculture measurement, reporting and verification in the Republic of Zambia

Abstract/Description

Although agriculture accounts for only 8.2% of the Republic of Zambia’s gross domestic product (GDP), almost half of the country’s economically active popula- tion works in the sector. Climate change poses a grave risk to the growth and sustainability of Zambian agricul- ture. Since 1960 average temperatures have increased 1.3° C, and average rainfall has decreased 1.9 mm/month in main agricultural regions, while increasing in other areas.

Read the full report.