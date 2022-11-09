Capacity Statement - Zambia Reading for Education and Development (ZREAD) FY22

World Vision Zambia Education department has been implementing the ZREAD (Zambia Reading for Education and Development) Technical Programme in 23 areas of operation in 20 districts across eight (8) provinces since October 2016. The programme aims to provide “Improved numeracy and literacy for 140,000 girls and boys in grades 1-4 by 2025.”

By 2021, the ZREAD programme supported 385 schools across grades 1 to 4. The programme contributes to the achievement of SDG 4, “Quality Education”, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities. In addition, the programme also compliments the Ministry of General Education’s Primary Literacy Programme (PLP). It seeks to bring change in learning outcomes in order to improve literacy and numeracy among children in grades 1 to 4.