Capacity Statement - Water, Hygiene and Sanitation (WASH) Technical Programme

World Vision Zambia has extensive experience in implementing various donor-funded water, sanitation and hygiene programmes in communities and refugee settlements. With an average annual budget of US$4 million, World Vision Zambia’s WASH programme addresses goal number 6 of the SDGs, which is to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. We have been implementing the Integrated Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme (iWASH) since 2008 to improve the health status of mothers and children under the age of 5. The programme focus is on the following three outcomes.