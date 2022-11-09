Capacity Statement - Humanitarian Emergency Affairs Technical Programme

World Vision Zambia, through the Humanitarian and Emergency Affairs (HEA) department, works with communities, partners, and World Vision Support Offices to deliver humanitarian interventions in areas of early preparedness, emergency response, and recovery programmes. Our overarching goal is to provide timely humanitarian assistance to the disaster-affected population through timely response for vulnerable children and their families, ensuring that they receive the needed life-saving support and protecting them from harm during disasters or conflicts. We understand that the nature of emergencies in the country is changing. Conflicts are more vicious, complex and unpredictable. Climate change is unleashing natural disasters faster and for longer periods of time and with longer-lasting consequences for children and their families.