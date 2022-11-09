Capacity Statement - Health and Nutrition Technical Programme

World Vision is a Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities to reach their full potential by tackling the root causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision began working in Zambia in 1981, and we are a Zambian Non-Government Organization with a local Board of Directors. World Vision has a vast reach in Zambia, with long-term development projects called Area Programmes (AP) and short-term grant-funded projects spread across the country nationwide. World Vision Zambia implements development projects in the following key areas: health and nutrition; livelihoods and resilience; education; child protection; disaster management; and water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH). We work closely with communities, partners, and the government to ensure vulnerable children live life in all of its fullness.