Capacity Statement - Enhanced Livelihood and Resilience Technical Programme

World Vision Zambia's livelihood strategy is well aligned with the Government's Seventh National Development (SNDP), Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. World Vision Zambia works with 48,140 households (240,700 people) using innovative development strategies to improve household resilience and livelihood. We want to ensure that parents or caregivers are able to provide well for their children. World Vision aims to deliver sustainable development outcomes for communities through our programme approaches that promote environmentally friendly agriculture practices, build resilience, create jobs for youths and improve climate change mitigation and adaptation.