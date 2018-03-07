Bulletin: Cholera and AWD Outbreaks in Eastern and Southern Africa, Regional Update for 2018 - as of 6 March 2018

Highlights

More than 8,459 cholera / AWD cases and 150 deaths (Case Fatality Rate, 1.8%) have been reported in 10 of 21 countries of Eastern and Southern Africa Region (ESAR) since the beginning of 2018. These countries include; Angola, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Currently, 8 out of the 21 countries in ESAR are reporting active transmission of cholera / AWD (Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Uganda and Zambia). During the week under review, Uganda reported the highest number of new cases (485 cases including 5 deaths), followed by Tanzania (321 cases including 7 deaths). 7 out of the 8 countries with active transmission have recorded CFR above 1% in 2018, with Uganda and Malawi recording the highest CFR at 2.5%, each.

Uganda: On 15 February 2018, UNHCR managing Kigoma reception centre in Kyangwali district reported a death of a refugee man from the Democratic Republic of Congo from diarrhoea and severe dehydration. On 20 February 2018, Cholera was confirmed in samples from Kyangwali refugee settlement in Hoima district. As of 4 March 2018, a total of 1,354 cases including 34 deaths (CFR, 2.5%) had been line-listed. Some refugees from DRC are settling among the host communities which is contributing to the spread of the outbreak to villages in the host community.

Tanzania: An increase in the epidemic trend has been noted. During week 8 (week ending 25 February 2018), 321 new cases including 7 deaths (CFR, 2.2%) were reported compared to 231 cases including 5 deaths (CFR, 2.2%) reported in week 7 (week ending 18 February 2018). These new cases are concentrated in 5 regions, namely Morogoro (45), Iringa (18), Dodoma (89 cases and 6 deaths), Rukwa (47) and Ruvuma (122 cases and 1 death). Cumulatively a total of 29,918 cases including 493 deaths have been reported in Tanzania mainland, as from August 2015. Of these, a total of 1,287 cases and 27 deaths have been reported since the beginning of 2018.

Somalia: An increase in the epidemic trend has been noted. During week 7, 138 new cases including 5 deaths (CFR, 3.6%) were reported compared to 98 cases including 1 death (CFR, 1%) reported in week 6 (week ending 11 February 2018). New cases emerged from 4 regions, namely Banadir (36 cases and 1 death), Middle Shabelle (55 cases and 1 death), Lower Jubba (39 cases and 2 deaths) and Hiraan (8). Cumulatively a total of 986 cases including 8 deaths have been reported, as from December 2017. Of these, a total of 673 cases and 7 deaths have been reported since the beginning of 2018.

Malawi: 85 new cases including 7 deaths (CFR, 8.2) were reported in week 9 compared to 100 cases and 2 deaths (CFR, 2%) reported in week 8. The new cases emerged from six districts, namely Karonga (27 and 3 deaths), Lilongwe (21), Salima (19 and 3 deaths), Nsanje (6), Likoma (2) and Rumphi (1) and Dedza (11 and 1 death). Cumulatively a total of 719 cases and 19 deaths have been reported, as from November 2017. Of these, 564 cases and 14 deaths have been reported since the beginning of 2018.

Mozambique: 92 new cases including 2 deaths were reported in week 8 compared to 64 cases reported in week 7. These new cases emerged from Nampula province (27), and Cabo Delgado (65 cases and 2 deaths). Cumulatively a total of 2,007 cases and 3 deaths have been reported, as from August 2017. Of these, 435 cases and 2 deaths have been reported since the beginning of 2018.

Kenya: 88 new cases including 5 deaths (CFR, 5.7%) were reported in week 8 compared to 79 cases reported in week 7. New cases emerged from 5 Counties, namely Siaya (70 cases and 5 deaths), Tana River (6), Garissa (5), Turkana (5) and Tharaka Nithi (2). Cumulatively a total of 5,540 cases including 118 deaths have been reported, as from October 2016. Of these, a total of 1,241 cases and 29 deaths have been reported since the beginning of 2018.

Angola: 22 new cases were reported in week 8 compared to 48 cases including 1 death (CFR, 2.1%) reported in week 7. These cases are concentrated in Uige district. Cumulatively a total of 673 cases including 12 deaths have been reported, as from 15 December 2017. Of these, 570 cases and 9 deaths have been reported since the beginning of 2018.