Briefing Note - Urban Refugee Programme in Zambia, Briefing Note September 2020

General Overview: Lusaka and other urban settings hosts refugees of various nationalities. The refugees live independently within the existing urban communities. The government provides them with white electronic identification cards.

Government Policy on Urban Residency: Government policy aims for refugees to reside in designated settlements. However, urban residency permits are issues to some refugees based on employment, security, family unity or compelling medical grounds. These refugees can reside in urban areas, such as the capital, Lusaka and other urban centers.

URBAN REFUGEE PROGRAMME IN ZAMBIA

Urban Assistance Programmes

Livelihood projects for the most vulnerable: the project identified 20 (16 Refugees and 4 Zambians) women and girls at risk who received extensive entrepreneurship training remotely due to due the covid-19 pandemic. All the 20 beneficiaries received start up capital of K2,000 and are yet to receive top-ups of K2,000 in October to enable them to boost their businesses. This initiative has put the women and girls on the path to self-reliance and protected them from abuse and dependency from potential perpetrators of SGBV. Other trainings conducted to vulnerable POCs and Zambians included; technical skills training for 20 craftsmen, entrepreneurship training for 50 youths in the young idea competition, young artists technical skills training to 14 youths. Livelihood’s mentors continue to monitor the 49 beneficiaries under the graduation approach program . The various livelihood programs have empowered the vulnerable but viable urban refugees to gain skills and knowledge that will enable them to become self-reliant.

• Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) and Child Protection: in collaboration with implementing partners (CARE International & World Vision), UNHCR is working to prevent and respond to SGBV using human rights, survivor centered and community-based approaches. The program ensures survivors of SGBV have access to all appropriate services. The urban referral pathway is updated and translated in Swahili and French for POCs to understand better and be aware of the different services providers available. Weekly child friendly activities are conducted in the 5 outreach centers with recreational activities available.

• Community Participation and Self-Management: refugees are actively involved in community outreach activities. Community action groups have been trained in case identification and management and the referral pathway. In order to strengthen community participation, monthly meetings with refugee leaders are held with UNHCR Protection unit.

• Education: due to limited funding, UNHCR provides support to some of the most vulnerable urban refugees. So far, 22 pupils in primary and secondary examination classes were fully supported with tuition fees. Assistance will be extended to 31 more pupils in non-examination classes who have reopened schools after closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Detention monitoring: UNHCR, working with the Office of the Commissioner for Refugees, undertakes monitoring of correctional facilities with the aim to intervene on behalf of detained refugees to ensure they are released.

• Provision of Health Services: a Government health post located at the Makeni transit center is open during weekdays and provides health services to both refugees and the host community. The health implementing partner AAHZ runs a referral home in Chalala Township and coordinates medical referrals from the settlements and extends assistance of procuring prescribed drugs and payments of medical examinations for the most vulnerable refugees living in urban areas.

• The most vulnerable of urban refugees with specific needs are provided with quarterly subsistence allowance to help supplement on their daily basic needs.