03 Feb 2020

Briefing note: Rolling out the zero tolerance village alliance model mobilizing communities against SGBV in Zambia

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (170.27 KB)

CONTEXT

During 2019, UNHCR Zambia reviewed the existing systems for identification, prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in all locations, both settlements and the urban setting. An important aspect of prevention and response is community mobilization through the recruitment of community workers, but also engagement with the larger community of refugees and host population. In order to address the structural causes of SGBV, such as, gender norms, gender inequality, power structures and harmful traditional practices, the affected community structures have to be mobilized.

ZERO TOLERANCE VILLAGE ALLIANCE MODEL

The Zero Tolerance Village Alliance (ZTVA) was an intervention originally piloted in rural South Africa in 2011-12 and is based on achievement motivation theory and labelling theory. It is premised on the notion that the change of gender norms requires the involvement of all community members and that, ultimately, the community, or the village, would have to take ownership of issues related to sexual and gender-based violence, understand the need to ensure a zero tolerance and be the agent of change.
The engagement of the entire community in the prevention of SGBV reduces the number of SGBV incidents, lessen the stigma for SGBV survivors and increase awareness of where to seek assistance.

