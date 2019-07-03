Briefing note Congolese Refugee Emergency Response - Mantapala Settlement, Nchelenge / Kawambwa (24 June 2019)

QUICK FACTS

Response start date: September, 2017

Total registered Refugees: 14, 669

Males: 49.84%

Females: 50.16%

Total Households: 4,409

Total Children (below 18yrs): 58.3% (8,530 individuals)

Total Persons with Special Needs (PSNs): 2,319 (15.83% individuals).

At the end of 2017, over 685,000 Congolese refugees were seeking protection in neighbouring countries, including Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, Rwanda, the Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, as well as in countries in Southern Africa and beyond. Of these, some 100,000 new refugees were forcibly displaced in 2017, as a consequence of the deterioration of the situation in the country. In 2018, the crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) drastically worsened, spreading to previously unaffected areas and impacting the Great Lakes region. The majority of Congolese refugees are women and children and nearly 55 per cent are under 18, many crossing borders unaccompanied or separated from family members. About 8 per cent of the total population are persons with specific needs, including survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), persons living with HIV and AIDS and persons with disabilities.

As of 30 August 2017, Zambia began to receive refugees fleeing conflict in Pweto and Moba areas in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In Zambia, the Congolese refugees are arriving through informal and formal borders crossing into Luapula, Western and North -Western Provinces. Mantapala was set up in early 2018 as an integrated settlement and started receiving DRC refugees who were relocated from Kenani Transit Centre after crossing into Zambia through the northern border in the last quarter of 2017.

The majority of refugees have a farming, trading and artisan background. The settlement has the capacity to host up to 20,000 refugees and members of the host community.

Following the elections in the DRC in 2019, the numbers of new arrivals started to reduce, but there is a steady trickle of refugees seeking protection or family reunification.