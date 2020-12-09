Aid in Zambia and Zimbabwe

A prolonged drought in Zimbabwe and the southern part of Zambia, crop failure, the aftermath of cyclone Idai and macro-economic challenges, led to acute food insecurity at the start of 2020. Heavy rainfall in Zambia led to floods which destroyed livelihoods, contaminated fresh drinking water supply, and increased the risk of waterborne diseases. In March, the situation exacerbated as COVID-19 started to affect these countries and the relief situation. Lockdown measures caused a further drop in the incomes of vulnerable households.

What we do

The Zambia and Zimbabwe Joint Response (ZZJR), a joint response of the Dutch Relief Alliance among which ICCO, quickly responded to the most urgent needs, notwithstanding operational challenges due to COVID-19. The Joint Response focuses on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Food Security and Livelihoods, Nutrition, and Covid-19 prevention.