Aid in Zambia and Zimbabwe
A prolonged drought in Zimbabwe and the southern part of Zambia, crop failure, the aftermath of cyclone Idai and macro-economic challenges, led to acute food insecurity at the start of 2020. Heavy rainfall in Zambia led to floods which destroyed livelihoods, contaminated fresh drinking water supply, and increased the risk of waterborne diseases. In March, the situation exacerbated as COVID-19 started to affect these countries and the relief situation. Lockdown measures caused a further drop in the incomes of vulnerable households.
What we do
The Zambia and Zimbabwe Joint Response (ZZJR), a joint response of the Dutch Relief Alliance among which ICCO, quickly responded to the most urgent needs, notwithstanding operational challenges due to COVID-19. The Joint Response focuses on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Food Security and Livelihoods, Nutrition, and Covid-19 prevention.
- 44.600 people receive livelihood support training, e.g. in climate-smart agriculture and livestock management, as well as seeds, organic fertilizers and other inputs.
- 9800 people have new household latrines and public toilets.
- 83.550 people, including 51.500 schoolchildren, receive food assistance.
- Over 70.000 people have sufficient safe water for domestic use thanks to newly constructed or rehabilitated water points, some of them with solar power systems.
- 800 under 5 children are treated for severe or moderate acute malnutrition; 6000 pregnant and lactating women and children are screened for malnutrition.
- 130.000 people receive COVID-19 related assistance, including the construction of handwashing stations, distribution of hygiene kits, training of village health workers and provision of PPE materials, mass media awareness campaigns, and psychosocial support.