YHF supports vulnerable groups and ensures access to safe drinking water and critical health services [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 30 August 2021 – The Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) is empowering aid partners to respond to the needs of vulnerable groups and scale up priority health care services and critical water assistance to millions of people in need. In July, the YHF allocated US$50 million to improve living conditions, access to assistance and protection for people with disabilities, minority groups such as the Muhamasheen, female-headed households, vulnerable children, and other people with specific needs. This was followed by an additional $5.44 million provided by the fund in August to provide fuel support to ensure that critical health facilities and water stations can continue to provide life-saving services to millions of people across Yemen.

“It is critical that vulnerable groups receive life-saving assistance, especially people living in remote areas and under-served areas,” said the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, David Gressly. “Additionally, health facilities and water stations provide life-saving services to millions of people, and it is vital that they are kept operational.”

“Starting in September 2021, some agencies may revert to reducing programmes, including in water, health and other sectors, due to lack of funding. This would be catastrophic for millions of people,” Mr. Gressly said. “Critical sectors continue to be severely underfunded. The Health Cluster has so far received only some 11 per cent of the funds it needs this year, while the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster has received only 8 per cent of its required funds. It is urgent that donors provide adequate and balanced funding across all sectors to enabled aid agencies to avert the worst.”

The $50 million, provided under the first YHF Standard Allocation in 2021, will target areas where the severity of needs is high, such as As Sawadiyah District in Al Bayda Governorate, Abs District in Hajjah Governorate, and Bayt Al Faqih and Hays districts in Al Hodeidah Governorate, as well as in Al Hazm District in Al Jawf Governorate and several districts in Ma’rib, Abyan and Ad Dali’ governorates. This funding will provide emergency life-saving assistance and protection to internally displaced people, refugees, migrants and host communities who are most at risk due to recent clashes and displacements. About 25 per cent of this funding will be allocated to cash-based interventions, allowing displaced families to pay rent, staving off the risk of eviction, invest in improving their livelihoods or cover their basic needs as they see fit.

Overall, 3.2 million people in need will benefit from 61 projects supported by the first Standard Allocation. Approximately $46 million (92 per cent of the allocation) will go to international and national NGOs as well as Red Crescent Societies (RCS), while $4 million (8 per cent) will go to UN agencies. The funding allocated to national NGOs will amount to 26 per cent of the allocation, exceeding the Grand Bargain commitment on localization of aid.

Provided as part of a Reserve Allocation, a further $5.44 million will ensure that health facilities have access to fuel up to December and water stations and wastewater treatment facilities will have access to fuel up to November. UNICEF will receive $3.86 million to provide 2.4 million vulnerable people with access to clean water and sanitation services. It will support 34 water facilities across Yemen with fuel to ensure access to clean portable water and adequately treat wastewaters. This support is critical to guard against the resurgence of cholera and other waterborne diseases as well as to support COVID-19 prevention.

WHO will receive $1.58 million to provide fuel to 206 health facilities across Yemen to cater to the critical health care needs of 5 million people. The funds will enable these facilities to remain open and run critical lifesaving services such as operating theatres and intensive care units. With only 51 per cent of the health facilities in Yemen fully operational, it is critical that the remaining health facilities remain open, especially at a time when COVID-19 is putting pressure on Yemen’s already overstretched healthcare system.

Additional funding is urgently required to ensure that critical life-saving aid is scaled up and sustained until the end of the year. Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with some 20.7 million people requiring some form of humanitarian assistance and protection.