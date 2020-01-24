Yemen's frontline port struggles to fight deadly fever

by Reuters

Frontline areas are hard to access, and most cases in Hodeidah are coming from those areas

HODEIDAH, Yemen, Jan 24 (Reuters) - In the grounds of a bombed-out building in the port that has become the main front of Yemen's war, workers use a hose mounted to a truck to suck up a green, insect-filled expanse of stagnant rainwater, then shovel in soil to fill it, trying to save lives.

The trash-strewn pools are perfect breeding grounds for the mosquito that spreads dengue fever, which aid workers say is killing people every day near the frontlines in Hodeidah.

