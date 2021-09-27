From Yemenis, For Yemenis - Jeel Al-Bena Association for Human Development (JAAHD) Yemen

Jeel Albena (JAAHD) is a Yemeni humanitarian non-governmental organization, established in June 2017 by Ameen Jubran to support communities affected by the conflict in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah governorate.

JAAHD which started with only fifteen staff, now has over 150 employees with more than 40 per cent of them from the displaced communities.

JAAHD operates in Al Hudaydah, Hajjah, Al Mahwit and Raymah, the four governorates hosting 25 per cent of all internally displaced people (IDPs) in Yemen. The organization provides emergency relief, including shelter and non-food assistance, protection assistance and services to people displaced by the conflict with the aim of enabling them to increase their self-sufficiency and restore their dignity until they find a durable and dignified solution to their displacement.