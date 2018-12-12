The Yemeni Women’s Technical Advisory Group Plays an Active Role During the Sweden Consultations

On the sidelines of the Sweden Consultations, the Yemeni Women’s Technical Advisory Group held meetings with the two parties as well as members of the diplomatic community and the Foreign Minister of Sweden, Ms. Margot Wallström.

The Technical Advisory Group discussed possible ways of bringing the voices of Yemeni women to the peace-making process. The Group has also engaged in presenting strategy papers and proposals that guide the Special Envoy in his mediation role to bring the war to an end.

The Yemeni Women’s Technical Advisory Group was formed by the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary General for Yemen (OSESGY), in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1325(2000) and 1820 (2008) as well as the outcomes of the Yemeni National Dialogue Conference, which calls for a 30% quota for women in public positions as well as in negotiations delegations and committees. The Group which comprises eight women working with the Office of the Special Envoy for this round of consultations are: Afraa Al-Hariri; Afrah al-Zuba; Asmahan Al-Alas; Balqis Abu-Osba’a; Enas Al-Arashy; Maeen Sultan; Najat Jumaan; and Sumayya Al-Hussam.