13 May 2019

Yemeni parties meet in Amman on economic provisions of the Hudayda Agreement

Report
from Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen
Published on 13 May 2019

The Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary General for Yemen will meet the Yemeni parties in Amman on Tuesday 14 May, to discuss implementation of the economic provisions of the Hudayda Agreement reached in Sweden in December 2018.

Issues to be discussed will include the management of revenues from the ports of Hudayda, Ras Issa and Salif, and their use for the payment of public sector salaries in Hudayda governorate and throughout the country.

The Special Envoy encourages the parties to engage constructively and with good faith to agree the modalities of implementation, for the benefit of the people in Hudayda and the whole of Yemen.

The Special Envoy expresses his gratitude to the Government of Jordan for its support for this important meeting.

