Yemeni official calls to help flood victims

Aden, June 10 (BNA): Yemeni Minister of Local Administration and Chairman of the Higher Relief Committee Abdulraqeeb Fateh on Sunday called on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-based and international humanitarian organizations for to help people in Aden and other provinces affected by rain and floods.

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Fateh said, "We appeal to our brothers in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid and Relief in the GCC states to provide the Yemeni people with prompt humanitarian intervention.

"We also appeal to the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lisa Grande, to call on UN organizations to intervene directly through emergency teams and plans used in such situations to assess and address the needs of the population in the affected provinces," he added. Fateh pointed out that the Yemeni government is still working to assess the situation in the provinces affected by heavy rains and floods.

Aden has seen heavy rainfall and strong winds since Saturday causing damages and electricity blackout.

I.Y

BNA 0638 GMT 2019/06/10